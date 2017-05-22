Your Workout Is Stressing Out Your Vagina

Ladies, we know how important self care is. Beauty routines, exercise and a healthy diet are all super important, but what happens when things get a little off balance. In the exercise relm in particular, things can get a little dicey when it comes to feminine hygiene.

If you don't want to have a 8-step vaginal care routine like Khloe Kardashian, you're going to have to take special steps to insure you don't have to commit to monthly vajacials,. Of course, the alternative is a monthly yeast infection so we want to find a happy balance so you can live somewhere in between.