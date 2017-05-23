See the $39 Bikini That A$AP Rocky Made

BET Experience 2017!

The rapper and Guess have a lot to offer in affordable fashion.

Published 2 hours ago

A$AP Rocky is back with a new collection from his ever-popular Guess collaboration. The line, called "Ice Cream & Cotton Candy Club," is a millennial fever dream in pastel hues and equally soft-looking textiles that fashion heauxs are sure to go wild over.

The line, with prices ranging from $29 to $168, is Rocky's second effort with Guess. Our favorite pieces from this new line include these striped bell bottomsoveralls and bikini set. Cop before it sells out. (Some of it already has!)

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for Samsung)

