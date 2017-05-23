See the $39 Bikini That A$AP Rocky Made

A$AP Rocky is back with a new collection from his ever-popular Guess collaboration. The line, called "Ice Cream & Cotton Candy Club," is a millennial fever dream in pastel hues and equally soft-looking textiles that fashion heauxs are sure to go wild over.

The line, with prices ranging from $29 to $168, is Rocky's second effort with Guess. Our favorite pieces from this new line include these striped bell bottoms, overalls and bikini set. Cop before it sells out. (Some of it already has!)