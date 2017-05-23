BET Experience 2017!

See the Major Look Rihanna Served at Parsons School of Design Benefit

Pose, b*tch!

Published 31 minutes ago

If we can count on one thing in these turbulent times, it's Rihanna, a beacon of hope, serving a goddamn lewk. She did not disappoint yesterday at Parsons School of Design Benefit, an event where she was again being honored. 

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School)

This time, Rih opted for an unknown designer, Parsons MFA graduate Matthew Adams Dolan. Her wet-hair look was offset by the oversize camel-colored suit and adorned with diamonds. She also brought her grandfather as her date because she's the cutest.

Family!!! #parsonsschoolofdesign #thenewschool

A post shared by Ella (@og.ellaa) on

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School)

