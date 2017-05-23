Lil Uzi Vert's Valentino 'Blouse' Costs $2,400

Lil Uzi Vert continues to remain the center of attention for pushing male fashion boundaries. At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, he let the world know how unbothered he was by the critics. He did so in his self-proclaimed “good Valentino” shirt. “The good stuff!” he declared.

Regardless of the backlash, he wants you know his fashion choices ain't cheap and his white Valentino shirt (which brought just as much controversy as this pink-and-black one) came with a $2,400 price tag!

When Sway asked him how he felt about people calling his clothing “feminine,” Lil Uzi, with a little hesitation, said, “You know what it is? They’ve never felt these fabrics before! That’s all it is.”

OK, if that isn't a genuine appreciation for fashion, then what is?