Is Pharrell's ICECREAM Label About to Make a Comeback?

This unexpected release has fans buzzing.

Published 2 hours ago

When Billionaires Boys Club quietly released new merch under its ICECREAM label, whispers started: was ICECREAM poised to make a comeback? Paired with the intel that Pharrell reacquired both BBC and ICECREAM last year, the rumor is all the more compelling. Another clue? ICECREAM now has a new Instagram handle that was created just a week ago. 

A post shared by ICECREAM (@solidgoldblackberry) on

Hmm... with all these breadcrumbs, it appears ICECREAM really may be on the brink of a resurgence. We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

