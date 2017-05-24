For Some Reason, Justin Bieber Wants You to See His Acne

Justin Bieber returned recently from a break from social media and we couldn't help but notice that instead of posting the usual shirtless selfies or photos of him rocking exclusive Fear of God 'fits, he wants his followers to pay more attention to his flaws. For some strange reason he wants us to see his acne.

Justin, who is now 23, last week shared a series of weird candid selfies that appear to be unedited, meaning that those of us with iPhone 6s or later can see it all. Lest we think this was just a fluke, the singer released several more recent posts encouraging his followers to focus on the conjunctivitis in his left eye. I will spare you the Google searching of trying to figure out what the layman's terms for conjunctivitis is and tell you. It’s essentially an inflammation/infection of the eye causing the eye to appear half open or smaller, also known as PINK EYE!

Justin is not about to let you ignore this at all. He forced his followers to pay attention by including magnified selfies of the eye with the caption, “You can see it better here.” So we couldn't help but wonder, as one of Instagram's most followed users (Bieber is among the top 10 followed accounts on the platform), what does this mean for other people who go to great lengths to disguise their flaws when sharing photos?

He also shared a post with the hashtag #BEBOLD.

In the wake of criticism about what it means to really be a man in 2017, we couldn't help but wonder if JB was looking to join the conversation in his own way. He is a millionaire with access to the best dermatologists and ophthalmologists in Hollywood, but at the end of the day, we're all human. Is he telling us to embrace our pimples and pink eyes? Guys are wearing blouses, and pretty boys are sharing their blemishes. It's a beautiful world.

Written by Maurice Marcel