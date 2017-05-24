See the Wig That Makes Nene Leakes Look Like an ATL Barbie

We don't know if you've noticed or not, but recently "the very rich b*tch," Nene Leakes, has been giving us a lot of long hair goddess realness and it looks good on her!

Her📸 #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 23, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has always been known for her short blonde tresses but as of recent, Nene has been giving us bleach-blonde beauty that lays down her back.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Does this mean with a new look comes a new Nene? Are we sensing a makeover for RHOA season 10? We sure do hope that she decides to take the $2.5 millon offer from RHOA producers because her comeback would mean good ratings and an amazing comeback. Thoughts?

Written by Tweety Elitou