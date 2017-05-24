See the Wig That Makes Nene Leakes Look Like an ATL Barbie

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
We don't know if you've noticed or not, but recently "the very rich b*tch," Nene Leakes, has been giving us a lot of long hair goddess realness and it looks good on her!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has always been known for her short blonde tresses but as of recent, Nene has been giving us bleach-blonde beauty that lays down her back.
Does this mean with a new look comes a new Nene? Are we sensing a makeover for RHOA season 10? We sure do hope that she decides to take the $2.5 millon offer from RHOA producers because her comeback would mean good ratings and an amazing comeback. Thoughts?
(Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Check out the tot's fashionable footsteps.
COMMENTS