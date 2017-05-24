See Rihanna Take the Canadian Tuxedo to a New Level

Rihanna already stunted in an extremely oversize suit this week while being honored at the Parsons School of Design Benefit. The Daily Mail captioned a photo of her with the following: "Rebelle Without a Clue: The perfume magnate may live to regret her choice of outfit." Um, NEVER. You already know RiRi is the no regrets type of heaux. Later that day, she stepped out in NYC in yet another oversize 'fit. Bye, haters!!!

The JNCO Jeans-esque look came to life with the help of a Galliano-era Christian Dior bag, stilettos and a belt to accentuate her waist. You already know she was bra-less because Rih is the truly here for the #freethenip movement.

The look brings to mind her iconic 2015 i-D photoshoot and cover in which she was completely outfitted in denim. In that i-D shoot, she wore garments by Matthew Dolan, who actually made yesterday's tan suit in question. Coincidence? We think not! RiRi said she "fell in love" with Dolan's designs during a 2015 photoshoot, so probably/definitely this one! In fact, she admires Dolan's work so much, she brought him on to help co-design her most recent Puma collection. Wow, RiRi truly is a ride or die type of bish. <3

Teach us your ways, queen.