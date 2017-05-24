See #BeardGang Going to Great Lengths by Flat-Ironing Their Beards

The Beard Gang has city chapters and all. They are one proclamation away from being an official fraternity. It’s a major deal right now among stylish men and is the only male movement that has even held a candle to the natural hair movement, in my opinion.

Full disclousure, I am a supporter of the gang. I totally get it. The BG is a movement. You guys host the best open bars with top shelf dark liquor and grooming parties. You guys have perfected the no-smile selfie and you even have a “women who love men with beards” meetup group that throws LIT parties. I recently even purchased a beard gang hat — and I don’t even have a beard! In other words, I'm a fan.

With all that said, I have been a loyal brother to all of you but fellas, you guys are taking this to a whole new level.

I saw this video of a beard being flat-ironed and there's no gif good enough for my response. What is this really about? I get the oils, conditioners, colognes, even the blond tips, but now the trend is flat-ironing and even adding hair extensions?

I know it's a different texture of hair and I have seen guys pick out their beards to avoid the hair curling into your face (which could result in undesirable hair bumps), but this means getting a full blow out. It's too much.

I asked a couple of ladies who love men with beards how they felt about it just to see if this was an agreed upon aesthetic. Here's what they said:

“It’s not aesthetically my taste, but to each his own. My man couldn’t put my Paul Mitchell flat iron to his face!”

“If I walk in and find my man using a flat iron on his beard, we fighting! That’s too much!”

“It’s super weird! I love a good beard like the rest of them, but this is taking it too far. It kind or reminds me of Abe Lincoln. Who wants to date Abe Lincoln?”

“If it looks right, then OK. I’m all about evolving. But it's got to fit the person and the personality. Otherwise, it just looks like he’s trying too hard to be original and different.”

“To each its own. Women do all kinds of different beauty fixes. I think some men are taking it overboard, but it’s better than perming his beard!”

“GROSS!”

“If they're doing to trim it, I think its fine.”

“Flat-ironing your beard is not cool! Well-manicured is fine versus grizzly."

“This is dumb! Why is this necessary?”

"I feel like it's a bit too much. But men like Young Joc are already straightening their hair. I suppose this goes hand [in] hand!"

"Naturally coarse and curly beards are something that speaks to our heritage, for men of color. Why damage your natural facial hair??!"