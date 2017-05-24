BET Experience 2017!

See All of Michelle Obama's Italian Vacation Looks

See All of Michelle Obama's Italian Vacation Looks

MOM!!!!

Published 3 hours ago

Rome may be burning, so to speak, but you wouldn't know it from the pictures of the Obamas living their best lives in Italy. Michelle, in particular, has enthusiastically embraced a lax vacation style, and we are living for it! Her penchant for flowy tops paired with a genuine smile are a look that we'll likely never grow tired of. And even though literally any designer would be pleased to outfit her, Michelle is a woman of the people, and as such, is wearing clothes at an accessible price point. Her white flowy top in the second look featured below is from Club Monaco and can be yours for $160

#MichelleObama #FLOTUS44 in Italy 💗

A post shared by UPTOWN Magazine (@uptownmagazine) on

Two things you can't buy..... 1) CLASS 2) PEACE OF MIND... #GlowUp #MichelleObama #MelaninPoppin #FLOTUS

A post shared by Jerica Phillips (@jericaphillips) on

#Love. ❤️#MichelleObama wearing the Zero + Maria Cornejo Nola top and Eda pant to Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. I smile too.

A post shared by SashaCharninMorrison (@sashacharninmorrison) on

Her all-white fit, above, is a standout look that's already inspiring our summer wardrobes. Boy, the Obamas sure look happy on vacay. We're happy for them and are gonna let them finish, but any chance they want to come back and save us from he-who-must-not-be-named? A girl can dream...

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: FABIO DI PIETRO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle