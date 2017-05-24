See All of Michelle Obama's Italian Vacation Looks

Rome may be burning, so to speak, but you wouldn't know it from the pictures of the Obamas living their best lives in Italy. Michelle, in particular, has enthusiastically embraced a lax vacation style, and we are living for it! Her penchant for flowy tops paired with a genuine smile are a look that we'll likely never grow tired of. And even though literally any designer would be pleased to outfit her, Michelle is a woman of the people, and as such, is wearing clothes at an accessible price point. Her white flowy top in the second look featured below is from Club Monaco and can be yours for $160.