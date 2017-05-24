BET Experience 2017!

See the New Black Bachelorette Rocking Yeezys With Her Dress

When you're the bachelorette, but a Black one.

Published 2 hours ago

Rachel Lindsay is killing it in her debut as the first ever Black Bachelorette. On a recent press tour, she threw on some Yeezys after a Good Morning America appearance. She swapped her heels for Kanye West's official — and sold out, might we add — staple of cool for a stride of pride back to her car on May 22 in New York City.  

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

The 31-year-old lawyer looked not only sexy in her bodycon hot pink dress that hugged her curves, but comfortable.

She smiled from ear-to-ear the entire walk after recently revealing that she had gotten engaged.  

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

So far we are loving seeing her on- and off-screen and literally can't wait to see what Rachel will do next. 

Written by Yakira Young

(Photo from top: Gotham/GC Images)

