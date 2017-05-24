See the New Black Bachelorette Rocking Yeezys With Her Dress

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Rachel Lindsay is killing it in her debut as the first ever Black Bachelorette. On a recent press tour, she threw on some Yeezys after a Good Morning America appearance. She swapped her heels for Kanye West's official — and sold out, might we add — staple of cool for a stride of pride back to her car on May 22 in New York City.
The 31-year-old lawyer looked not only sexy in her bodycon hot pink dress that hugged her curves, but comfortable.
She smiled from ear-to-ear the entire walk after recently revealing that she had gotten engaged.
So far we are loving seeing her on- and off-screen and literally can't wait to see what Rachel will do next.
(Photo from top: Gotham/GC Images)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Check out the tot's fashionable footsteps.
COMMENTS