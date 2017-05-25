See the Haircut Black Twitter Says All Celebs Using Black Culture Have

Black Twitter is back at it again and this Twitter joke actually has a scary air of truth to it. Earlier this week, @TrashyeWest posted up a tweet showing four images of celebrities styled in the same haircut with the caption, “This the hair cut you get when you about to use black culture for a come up,” and Black Twitter was off and running.

This the hair cut you get when you about to use black culture for a come up pic.twitter.com/4LHMPCLHKR — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) May 22, 2017

This tweet definitely caught us off guard and made us laugh at first, but when we thought about it, WHERE. IS. THE. LIE??

If you didn’t catch the pattern, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Instagrammer Julieanna Goddard (YesJulz) all had the same blonde haircut with shaved sides. Of course, another commonality is that these stars have pined for Black attention with their music and performances. Need receipts? Katy Perry was just seen performing with the Migos on Saturday Night Live hitting the dab — awkwardly, we might add.

What happened to Katy? 🤦🏽‍♀️ #SNL A post shared by serving reality🍹 (@epicrealitytv) on May 23, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

When Justin Bieber shed his more bubblegum image, he began hanging with edgy rappers like Travis Scott and has pretty much always appeared to partake in Black culture.

According to Allure, @YesJulz gets checks from endorsing hip-hop parties and even gets her named dropped in rap lyrics. Something you know if you follow her on social media. And we all know how Miley Cyrus just used hip-hop music, fashion and dance to her benefit and quickly denounced it when she was “over it.”

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@smiler.mileycyrus) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

This is why Black Twitter has the haircut on trial for being part of cultural appropriation.

Could this seemingly rebellious hairstyle really be a form of cultural appropriation? What are your thoughts?

Written by Tweety Elitou