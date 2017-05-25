The New $90 Fenty Puma Jelly Sandals Just Dropped

Nineties fashion is back in a big way, and everyone wants a piece — including Puma. The German brand, in collaboration with Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty , presents the FENTYxPUMA jelly slide in three enticing colorways in the form of an updated silhouette and they're available as of this morning.

These are not the jellies of your childhood, folks. You know, like this kind with all the straps that would enable sand to make its way in via 17 entry points, leading the plastic and sand combo to chafe your feet the whole way home from the beach. Lordt. We're triggered just thinking about it.

The slide style would hopefully cancel out this potential trauma. All of the colorways are currently available, so cop these $90 pieces of plastic before they're gone. Because with Rih's name attached, these flippy floppys are sure to be #SoldAWT soon. (AWT...you know, Anti World Tour...we will not let this hashtag die, folks.)