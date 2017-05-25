See Mila J's Super Sexy Playboy Photoshoot

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
The multitalented member of the Chilombo clan sat down with Playboy and opened up about feeling sexy, confidence and not giving a f**k. When asked about what gives her a dopamine rush other than music, her answer was similar to most of ours when she replied, "Some good love, good food. I like Italian food. Fettucine and some garlic bread always gets me. Give me that and I’m a happy camper."
Guess we know what her cheat meal is — but we know she's not eating that all the time because the body is bangin'.
Miss Mila is also known for her edgy style, but she's a girl that can do it all. "I'm either a total tomboy in baggy sweats or going all out," she told the mag. In this instance, she's wearing leather bustiers, a slinky and clingy black gown and sky high strappy heels.
Still, with or without lingerie, she feels fated to have gotten a Playboy editorial. "It's funny: Everyday I wear a little Playboy pendant around my neck. I'm obsessed with Playboy. I guess I've always been comfortable with sexuality, so as a teen, it was just beautiful to me, not like, "You're being bad," you know what I mean? It's just about being."
Check out Mila J's sexy spread in the new and improved (no longer nude) Playboy here.
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/WireImage)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Check out the tot's fashionable footsteps.
COMMENTS