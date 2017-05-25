See the $18 Million Mansion The Weeknd Just Bought

It would appear that The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesafaye, will be driving through a gated residential neighborhood to get to his new crib. The R&B singer just purchased an $18 million pad in Hidden Hills, the neighborhood that also houses the KarJenners and his fellow Canuck and on-again, off-again (on-again) friend Drake.

The price tag sure is expen$ive, but once you hear the deets regarding the house, you'll know why. First off, the nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom compound sits atop a three-acre property. That's a whole lotta real estate, and its secluded and highly desirable location makes it all the more costly. Obviously, it also has all the average accommodations of a house fit for Hollywood royalty: a private movie theater, wine cellar, music lounge and gym. You know, the usual. The property also includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house. Only celebs could have an estate with a mansion and "mini" house. Must be nice!

