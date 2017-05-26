Melania Trump Smiles as She Wears $50,000 Jacket at G7 Summit

Approximately 23 million Americans are in danger of losing their health care under the AHCA, but Melania Trump is all smiles in a $50,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket. She was pictured in Italy, where she and you know who are in town to attend the G7 Summit.

The aforementioned summit is an annual meeting of the seven most economically advanced countries and the purpose of the summit is to discuss economic policy. And Melania showed up in a singular garment that cost $50,000. Um, can you say out of touch? Though the namesake designers identify as gay, so like you'd expect them to be woke, they're anything but. They've come under fire before for saying that babies conceived via in vitro fertilization are "synthetic children." And after the doomsday that was 11/9, many designers pledged to never dress Melania. D&G, however, publicly voiced their support and said they would be happy to dress her.

If we're sure about one thing, it's that wearing an exorbitantly priced garment to an economic summit is a fashion don't. Girl, bye!!!