See How Nicki Minaj Shut Down the amfAR Red Carpet in Balmain

The Cannes Film Festival is still in full swing and continues to attract celebs from all corners of the globe. Last night, amfAR held its annual gala, and stars like Winnie Harlow , Joan Smalls and, of course, Nicki Minaj were in attendance. amfAr, an organization that started in 1985, helps raise money for HIV/AIDS research.

Nicki wore a severe Balmain number from its most recent presentation that Kendall Jenner coincidentally strutted down the runway in. If nothing else, this gown is certainly a look and a half. All props to Nicki for serving without fear. An astute Twitter user commented on the dress's resemblance to a Backwoods, which made us chuckle, so thank you for that, sir.

Are you here for this look?