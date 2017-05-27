See the Church Hat Childish Gambino Wore to the Gucci Show

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino , attended the extravagant Gucci Cruise 2018 show at Florence’s Palazzo Pitti rocking a head-to-toe Gucci look, natch, from the most recent collection. The rapper/actor wore a flashy printed shirt (which complemented the show perfectly), navy shorts, and Ace sneakers . Looks like someone has the Italian style locked down.

The sneakers can be worn with the heel folded down to make a mule, so no, he is not just ruining a $620 dollar pair of sneakers. I could see you were worried.

Childish Gambino topped off the look with a wide-brim white hat, which is becoming a part of his signature style. Though the hat might have been the talk of Twitter, IOHO, the shirt is fire and by far the best printed shirt we have seen this season. Gucci continues to be hot right now for male celeb "it boys" as we cruise into the summer!