Gabourey Sidibe Shows Off Her Summer-Ready Beach Body

The 'Empire' star looks fabulous.

Gabourey Sidibe has outwardly spoken about her weightloss journey and her committment in the past, and now she's showing off the fruits of her labor in a series of fabulous posts on Instagram.

The Empire star has been embracing her curves like nobody's business, showing off her fun and funky style and personality, but one of her latest posts, in particular, caught everyone's attention as she's looking more flawless than ever.

Rocking a bright one-piece bathing suit with an exposed mid-drift, Gabby showed that this summer is hers. Completed with a flowy caftan and sunglasses, the look is pretty much fire.

Watch her strut her stuff in the Boomerang clip, below:

Dress by @eloquii , bathing suit by @gabifresh , wind and grace by GAWD!! 📸: @kperryjr

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Lookin' good, Gabby!

See what else the actress has to celebrate in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images )

