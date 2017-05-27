'Felon Bae' Jeremy Meeks Parties With Nicki Minaj in France

The glo' up for "felon bae" Jeremy Meeks is something serious — so much so that it's led to him rubbing shoulders with one of rap's reigning figures: Nicki Minaj .

After being released from jail in March 2016, Jeremy Meeks' modeling career took off like wildfire, taking him around the world to walk in some of the industry's most respected fashion shows.

Though he was denied entry into the United Kingdom one month ago due to his criminal record, he still managed to make it to Europe, where he's currently living it up at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

According to TMZ, while there, Meeks rubbed shoulders with Nicki Minaj at the amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes alongside designer Philipp Plein, whose show he recently walked in.

Take a look at the two gorgeous beings, below: