ICYWW: This Is Who Made Drake's Dad a Purple Suit

You might have missed it but Drake’s father Dennis Graham's purple suit received a lot of attention at the 2017 Billboards awards, including a noticeable reaction from Lil Wayne !

"My dad got on a purple suit with purple shoes!!!" - Drake at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/E2eo6VG5AF

The proud son shouted out his father’s impeccable taste during his acceptance speech by yelling, “My dad has on a purple suit with purple shoes... Boy, if you don't stop!”

Dennis Graham recently shared a post thanking Drake for the recognition at the awards and let us know that his head-to-toe classy purple suit was designed by Maks Menswear. The menswear company specializes in custom tailoring men’s suiting for all types of occasions. We checked out the site, and they are pretty legit with offering high quality suits with an affordable price tag!