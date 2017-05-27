ICYWW: This Is Who Made Drake's Dad a Purple Suit

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
You might have missed it but Drake’s father Dennis Graham's purple suit received a lot of attention at the 2017 Billboards awards, including a noticeable reaction from Lil Wayne!
The proud son shouted out his father’s impeccable taste during his acceptance speech by yelling, “My dad has on a purple suit with purple shoes... Boy, if you don't stop!”
Dennis Graham recently shared a post thanking Drake for the recognition at the awards and let us know that his head-to-toe classy purple suit was designed by Maks Menswear. The menswear company specializes in custom tailoring men’s suiting for all types of occasions. We checked out the site, and they are pretty legit with offering high quality suits with an affordable price tag!
As if he needed futher validation, Dennis clearly wins everything, because the suit had its own Bitmoji in less than a week.
It was great to see the stylish father-son moment on stage when Drake accepted his final award.
Drake may have taken home 13 honors that night, but it’s obvious that Drake felt his father nailed it and he got the "best dressed" award! Props to Drake’s pop!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)
