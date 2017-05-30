BET Experience 2017!

Lil Kim's 'New Look' Reaches New Levels

See the new photo that sparked skin bleaching rumors again.

Published 3 hours ago

Lil' Kim's brighter and seemingly lighter "new look" has just about broken the internet once again. Over the weekend, Kim posted a photo of herself in the makeup chair and, since we fondly remember the Kim of yesteryear, it had everyone a bit shook up. Of course, the OG Queen Bee is known for switching it up, but skin bleaching rumors have been pretty consistent in recent years.

Before
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for BET Entertainment)

The rapper, who once sported a beautiful brown complexion, is being called out for her noticeably whiter appearance in a new Instagram photo. A blonde wig, blue contacts and heavy contouring round out her transformation.

After

What do you think? Did she go too far this time or does the internet need to back down?

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Noel Noel/Lil Kim via Instagram)

