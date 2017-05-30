See What LL Cool J's Chic Daughter Wore to Graduate Fashion School

Back home celebrating @samarialeah's graduation!! Couldn't be more proud!!! 🙌💯 Congratulations to my smart, creative and beautiful daughter!!! 🎓🎉 Enjoy your very special day!! The best is yet to come. 😊😃🤗

A post shared by llcoolj (@llcoolj) on May 25, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT