See What LL Cool J's Chic Daughter Wore to Graduate Fashion School

Her rapper dad was in attendance at the FIT ceremony.

Published 3 hours ago

Congratulations are in order to LL Cool J's daughter, Samaria Leah. The 21-year-old beauty just got her associates degree in fashion design and fashion management.

The new grad let it be known that she will certainly be going back for her bachelor's degree as well. Get it, girl!

The celebration continues!!! We have another graduate!! 🤗@Samarialeah

At the graduation ceremony her pops was also honored with the President's Award for Creative Excellence. How dope is that?!

Here's the entire family celebrating the big day together. #FamilyGoals

Written by Yakira Young

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Fashion Institute of Technology)

