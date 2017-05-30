See What LL Cool J's Chic Daughter Wore to Graduate Fashion School

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Congratulations are in order to LL Cool J's daughter, Samaria Leah. The 21-year-old beauty just got her associates degree in fashion design and fashion management.
The new grad let it be known that she will certainly be going back for her bachelor's degree as well. Get it, girl!
At the graduation ceremony her pops was also honored with the President's Award for Creative Excellence. How dope is that?!
Here's the entire family celebrating the big day together. #FamilyGoals
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Fashion Institute of Technology)
Check out the tot's fashionable footsteps.
