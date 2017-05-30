BET Experience 2017!

Noelle Robinson Takes After Model Mom Cynthia Bailey in Unreal Prom Pics

Plus, see Vanessa Williams's and Niecey Nash's daughters looking prom-tastic!

Published 2 hours ago

We’re officially in the midst of prom season, and we’re on style watch for the very fashionable daughters of some of television’s chicest mamas. First up is Noelle Robinson, the 17-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, who slayed in a satin champagne number from Serendipity Prom.

Noelle and boyfriend posted up in front of a Rolls-Royce for some classic prom date shots.

Next up is Sasha Fox, the 17-year-old daughter of actress Vanessa Williams and retired baller Rick Fox. Sasha wore a curve-hugging scarlet gown, and get this — her superstar mom did her hair and makeup! 

Beautiful orchids for a gorgeous couple #prom #proudmom #mybaby @sashafoxyy & Aaron

#Flawless

This is what prom looks like at my house! Bam💥 Hair & makeup by me😃

And rounding out prom goals from the weekend is Niecey Nash’s beautiful daughter, Dia Nash, who hit senior prom red carpet style. She was literally the belle of the ball in canary yellow halter style with a high-split. 

The pot & The kettle💛 #prom2k17

She posed for pics with mom and bae.

La vie est belle #prom2k17

These young ladies did that! 

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Noelle Robinson via Instagram)

