Ashley Graham Says She Still Feels Insecure in a Bathing Suit

Though the beach may be getting whatever body we give it, it can still be kind of nerve-racking to bare it all. Although Ashley Graham is a model who has become famous for taking photographs in swimwear, she feels the same way. Models, they're just like us!

"I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap,’" Graham said. "And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off.'"

Ah, yes, the shyness regarding the big reveal is something we're all too familiar with. We never would've thought in our wildest dreams that a model, especially one in Graham's position, would share in our sentiment, but that's just a testament to Ashley's realness.

Her advice for getting over it? "And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada,'" she said. True. We'll keep that in mind next time we get bikini reveal jitters.

A #bodypos activist AND piña colada enthusiast? Ashley is truly a girl after our own heart.