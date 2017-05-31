The Black Witch From the Craft Is Now Tarot Card Reader in LA

Ready to have your mind blown? Half & Half’s Rachel True, who also played Rochelle in the '90s cult classic The Craft, is a tarot card reader in Los Angeles. The actress, who is now 50 years old (and a testament to “Black don’t crack”), is all about tapping into others' vibrations and energy at LA’s go-to destination for all things spiritual healing: House of Intuition. The magical shop filled with incense, candles, crystals and more is tucked away off Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. And $40 will buy you a 15-minute private reading with the star. It’s a pretty fitting gig since her most well-known role is from a film about a supernatural girl gang that rules high school with their witchcraft ways. The wild part is she was into magic well before she landed the iconic role.

"The [tarot] cards ... help me articulate the situation; and then I use my intuition to kind of springboard off of that," she says. "As a little kid, I felt living in New York City, I was getting all of this energy and information, and it was too much, and it was kind of overwhelming," she told LA Weekly.

Rachel’s been working at House of Intuition for a year now, but you’d never know it because she doesn’t advertise it on her social media. "I find that a lot of people have a misconception that there is something heavy or dark about it. And honestly it is just cards with archetypes on them," she says. "The tricky thing that I think people miss is the cards aren't magic, what they do is: they help you — they hopefully help you — lock into your own intuition."

Also, we hear there’s a re-make of The Craft on the horizon. Rachel is totally here to see a more grown-up version of the teen flick. “Imagine seeing Fairuza [Balk]’s character as an adult — fucking fascinating. But that’s also because I am my age.”

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz