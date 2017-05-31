See Why #BlackHairChallenge Has Twitter Lit

Twitter was pretty much set on fire this weekend after @MelaninMamis created the viral hashtag #BlackHairChallenge. Basically, the idea was to show off the versatility of Black hair. From fros to braids to carefree curls, users were inspired to share their transformations. Countless tweeters partook and the results were magical.

We briefly spoke with @MelaninMamis about why it's important to encourage Black women and men to be proud of their hair and all it can do.