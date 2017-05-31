On the 10th Anniversary of 'Good Girl Gone Bad,' Ursula Stephens Spills Giving Rihanna That Famous Bob

The Coveteur caught up with celebrity hair guru and Rihanna’s go-to girl Ursula Stephen as she dropped gems about natural hair, her favorite products and the iconic cut that put her on the map. Ursula resides in Brooklyn and works out of her own self-titled shop when she’s not styling some of her other top clientele, like Serena Williams for the MET Gala or on the road with Empire’s Grace Gealy. It’s a fact she slays every time, and maybe because she received her cosmetology license before she even earned her high school diploma. But after putting in some time in the industry, she got the opportunity to fill in a few times on set for shoots with Rihanna. The rest was history.

“She was like, 'I like you,' and I was like, 'I like you too.' We just kind of hit it off. I kept filling in and then one day she [said], ‘I’m working on my new project, and I want you to give me a new look.’ That was the bob. We did it late at night in a hotel room in LA, and the next day was her album packaging for Good Girl Gone Bad,” Stephens told The Coveteur.

“I feel like that person was in her. [It] was her opening to be like, this is me. [The cut] was definitely a big part of the transition.”