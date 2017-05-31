Do You Remember the First Time You Heard Something Negative About Your Body?

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Women are constantly berated with advice on self-improvement. Even from this site, we let you know little (and big) things you can do to look better in life, the end result being, of course, that you feel better. But this encouragement towards perfection starts way earlier than when you first type in "www" somewhere. Especially for women, the desire to be different, to be better than they are, starts very young. Chances are, you or someone very close to you will have a vivid memory of a time when they were told that their body was somehow appalling.
We all know that body shaming happens, but when Sally Bergesen, the founder and CEO of athletic wear brand Oiselle, tweeted about her experience with body shaming and encouraged others to share their stories using the hashtag #TheySaid, it became apparent to a lot of people just how lasting the damages can be.
As you can see, Bergesen’s own experience happened when she was only 12 years old and proof that body shaming begins in the formative years was clear to see:
There was even an instance where a woman shared that it happened more than once in her childhood:
From parents and grandparents to BFFs, you can read that fat shaming comments stick to a girl far into her adult years. What is dangerous about body shaming is that it can lead to serious conditions, like eating disorders including anorexia and bulimia, and suicide.
Let us not forget that body shaming doesn't just mean fat bashing, because skinny shaming exists, too.
So what efforts will you take to stop the harassment cycle?
