Do You Remember the First Time You Heard Something Negative About Your Body?

Women are constantly berated with advice on self-improvement. Even from this site, we let you know little (and big) things you can do to look better in life, the end result being, of course, that you feel better. But this encouragement towards perfection starts way earlier than when you first type in "www" somewhere. Especially for women, the desire to be different, to be better than they are, starts very young. Chances are, you or someone very close to you will have a vivid memory of a time when they were told that their body was somehow appalling.

We all know that body shaming happens, but when Sally Bergesen, the founder and CEO of athletic wear brand Oiselle, tweeted about her experience with body shaming and encouraged others to share their stories using the hashtag #TheySaid, it became apparent to a lot of people just how lasting the damages can be.