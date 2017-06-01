This Black Designer Got Snapped Up by Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for Their Latest Collab

Last week Kylie Jenner and her big sis Khloe Kardashian launched the all-new Koko Collection By Kylie Cosmetics. While the news of a new lip kit collection seems to roll around almost every other week or so these days, it’s the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars' sleek, all-white bodysuits for the Koko Collection campaign that caught our attention.

Turns out their bodysuits were created by model-turned-designer Anaïs Mali. The French model churned out her first collection of bodysuits just this spring, and it's already being sported by her supermodel friend and our favorite celebs. (Hi, Gabrielle Union!)