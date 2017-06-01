BET Experience 2017!

This Black Designer Got Snapped Up by Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for Their Latest Collab

They like their designers like they like their men — blackity Black.

Last week Kylie Jenner and her big sis Khloe Kardashian launched the all-new Koko Collection By Kylie Cosmetics. While the news of a new lip kit collection seems to roll around almost every other week or so these days, it’s the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars' sleek, all-white bodysuits for the Koko Collection campaign that caught our attention.

Turns out their bodysuits were created by model-turned-designer Anaïs Mali. The French model churned out her first collection of bodysuits just this spring, and it's already being sported by her supermodel friend and our favorite celebs. (Hi, Gabrielle Union!) 

ANAIS Bodysuits are set to release its second collection in September. The new line will be just as fierce and feature styles in white and black with pops of red. Khloe is wearing the "Ginta" and Kylie is wearing the "Gracie" from the fall line. We’re all about this sister-sister action and supporting Black business.

Check out the ANAIS Bodysuit styles Kylie and Khloe wore below.

Khloe is wearing the "Ginta" ($265)
(Photo: Courtesy of Anais)
Kylie is wearing the "Gracie" ($435)
(Photo: Courtesy of Anais)

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

