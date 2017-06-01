BET Experience 2017!

See All the Pics From 'OITNB' Star Samira Wiley's Confetti-Themed Wedding

Plus, details on the Christian Siriano designs both brides wore.

Published 2 hours ago

New photos were just released by Martha Stewart Weddings (MSW) of Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley's March nuptials. Samira tied the knot with one of the writers on the Netflix original, Lauren Morelli, in a confetti-themed celebration in Palm Springs, California. The exclusive pics show off the Christian Siriano designs both ladies donned for the big day. Both ensembles were gorg and fit for their equally gorg ceremony and reception.

Take a look at the photos from their wedding below:

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

