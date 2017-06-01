BET Experience 2017!

Gucci Mane Spills on Planning the 'Biggest Wedding of the Year' With Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are #BlackLoveGoals all the way. Their love story has been seven years in the making (even surviving Gucci’s prison stint), and this fall they are finally set to walk down the aisle. Just this November, Gucci popped the question with a pricey 25-carat ring at an Atlanta Hawks game over the Kiss Cam. The rapper isn’t shy at all about spoiling Keyshia either.

He chopped it up with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about the nuptials. Save the date, because the Wopsters are making it official. 

“I have my wedding October the 17th, so I’m getting married,” Gucci said. “So that’s the dream come true. I couldn’t wait to get out of prison and get married. We are trying to, like, throw the biggest wedding of the year.

He continued, "Whatever my wife wants I want to give it to her, and she wants a big wedding. I’m just glad I’m fortunate enough to make it happen for her. I feel like she deserves it.” 

You better get you a Gucci Mane.

