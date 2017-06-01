Gucci Mane Spills on Planning the 'Biggest Wedding of the Year' With Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are #BlackLoveGoals all the way. Their love story has been seven years in the making (even surviving Gucci’s prison stint), and this fall they are finally set to walk down the aisle. Just this November, Gucci popped the question with a pricey 25-carat ring at an Atlanta Hawks game over the Kiss Cam. The rapper isn’t shy at all about spoiling Keyshia either.

He chopped it up with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about the nuptials. Save the date, because the Wopsters are making it official.