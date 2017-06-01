See What the New Yeezy Sneaker Will Look Like

There's a saying that goes "everything old is new again." This applies to the most recent runway season, in the sense that the sneakers your grandparents have likely been rocking popped up in several presentations. Bulky, decidedly unsexy trainers have pushed to the forefront as fashion's favorite footwear. The evidence? First, Kanye West, veritable trendsetter, wore some cumbersome runners on Valentine's Day with his boo, as seen below. We noticed straightaway and were struck with one thought: were the once-futuristic looking Yeezy 350s canceled? Two days later, he wore the same shoes to his Yeezy Season 5 show, where they debuted on the runway, adding fuel to the fire that was our speculation.

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)















#VETEMENTSxREBOOK @fwrd @yyyjyyyj A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

(Photo: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images)















The rest of the fashion set followed suit soon after. Trend-defining labels such Vetements, Balenciaga, and most recently, Gucci, also presented some rather klutzy sneakers. The thick-soled footwear that fashion can't seem to quit will likely be the sneaker of 2018. Last last night, friend of Kanye Ibn Jasper took to Instagram to share the prototype for Yeezy Season 6 runners, shown below. Looks like Ye is doubling down on his Season 5 unnamed sneaker debut.

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

We can see the future, and it looks like geriatric sneakers — but we'd be lying if we said we weren't here for it. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, go cop yourself some clunky-ass sneakers (and thank us later).

Written by Lainey Sidell