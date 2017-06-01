BET Experience 2017!

Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Will Launch This Fall

Kiss it better.

Published 1 hour ago

Not only is Rihanna basically our everything, but also she's has proven time and time again her ability to make her mark in the fashion industry as well as music. Now the international superstar can add beauty to her growing list of business endeavors. 

Yesterday, RiRi tweeted and revealed that her highly anticipated first dip into the world of beauty is expected to hit shelves this fall. The "new generation of beauty" already has a subscribe link, which can be found below. Like her namesake Puma collboration, the makeup line bears her surname. 

head over to FENTYBEAUTY.com and send me your email address to join the @fentybeauty family!!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

We literally can't wait. Rihanna's beauty is all the goals always. 

Written by Yakira Young

(Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

