See Khloe Kardashian's Twitter Tea About Firing Her Stylist

When the Kardashians cut off longtime stylist Monica Rose
like a sensei a couple of months ago, the rumor mill started churning. It's uncharacteristic for the famous fam, known to be ride-or-die type gals with their inner circle, to ditch a homie, so what gives? After months of speculation, Khloe took to Twitter to spill the tea — and it's piping hot.
Yesterday, Khloe started tweeting about a friend who had wronged her in the form of stealing. Fans were quick to point to Malika, which led Khloe to promptly clear the air and confirm that she was not speaking about Malika. It would then appear that she was talking about Monica. Though rumors regarding her departure from the Kardashian fam have been plentiful, theft was a strong contender. This admission from Khloe all but confirms it, even though she didn't have to say her name.
The specific circumstances regarding Monica's alleged stealing are yet to be confirmed, but if Khloe thinks it's grounds for legal action, then damn, it must've been pretty serious.
She opened the conversation up to fans: should she pursue legal action, or let God handle it?
Though Monica was considered an A-list stylist a few short months ago, her roster has shrunk by at least four since the scandal started to brew. Kendall, Kylie, Khloe and Gigi Hadid have reportedly dropped Monica like its hot, while clients such as Chrissy Teigen are still enlisting her services. Looks like God is already working his magic.
Kimberly Noel Kardashian was straight up asked by professional savage Andy Cohen what the sitch was regarding Monica and the family in a classic game of "Plede the Fifth," as you can see above. Kim revealed she had not worked with Monica in four years, citing Monica's ownership over Kim's fashion "makeover" when, in fact, the vibe change was all due to Kanye and his team. Kim confirmed that her reasoning for disassociating with Monica was different from her sister's more recent drama.
So, will Khloe actually serve Monica with a suit? Only time will tell...
(Photos from Left: Monica Rose via Instagram, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)
