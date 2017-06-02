See Khloe Kardashian's Twitter Tea About Firing Her Stylist

When the Kardashians cut off longtime stylist Monica Rose like a sensei a couple of months ago, the rumor mill started churning. It's uncharacteristic for the famous fam, known to be ride-or-die type gals with their inner circle, to ditch a homie, so what gives? After months of speculation, Khloe took to Twitter to spill the tea — and it's piping hot.

What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?

Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?

Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW 👀 I see a few snakes 🐍

Yesterday, Khloe started tweeting about a friend who had wronged her in the form of stealing. Fans were quick to point to Malika, which led Khloe to promptly clear the air and confirm that she was not speaking about Malika. It would then appear that she was talking about Monica. Though rumors regarding her departure from the Kardashian fam have been plentiful, theft was a strong contender. This admission from Khloe all but confirms it, even though she didn't have to say her name.

The specific circumstances regarding Monica's alleged stealing are yet to be confirmed, but if Khloe thinks it's grounds for legal action, then damn, it must've been pretty serious.

She opened the conversation up to fans: should she pursue legal action, or let God handle it?

Though Monica was considered an A-list stylist a few short months ago, her roster has shrunk by at least four since the scandal started to brew. Kendall, Kylie, Khloe and Gigi Hadid have reportedly dropped Monica like its hot, while clients such as Chrissy Teigen are still enlisting her services. Looks like God is already working his magic.