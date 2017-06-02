The Secret to Khloe Kardashian's 'Nose Job' Is Simpler Than You Think

It’s no secret that this past year that Khloe Kardashian experienced a glow up like no other (she even debuted a whole show, Revenge Body , about it), and while she’s usually covered in heavy makeup, she proved this week she’s not shy about going au natural. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star went filter-free on Snapchat showing off a much wider-looking nose, not at all like the one that’s been the subject of nose job rumors.

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are notorious for the “work” they’ve had done, even owning up to some of the speculations, but Khloe killed any nose job whispers with her recent Snapchat shenanigans. So what made the rumors start in the first place? One of Koko’s most-trusted makeup artists, Joyce Bonelli, told nymag.com, “I've given Khloe [Kardashian] the best nose job for eight years with contour. No, she didn’t [have surgery], it’s just makeup.”

And if you’re thinking, “And what happened to Khloe’s sun-kissed glow?!” It’s fake. Her tan is courtesy Sally Hansen Airbrush body makeup. Joyce spilled to Glamour UK in March, “I always use products that are one or two shades darker than the skin tone. I layer the product to build the shade rather than it being so literal to begin with.”

Because who needs a perfectly chiseled nose or sun, when you’ve got contour and fake tanner? #FakeItTillYouMakeIt