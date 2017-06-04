Gucci Reportedly Reached Out To Dapper Dan For A Collaboration

Just days ago, controversy struck when Gucci released images of a new jacket they designed, which looked almost exactly like one legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan created of Louis Vuitton more than 30 years ago.

The whole thing went viral after Diane Dixon posted a meme on Instagram comparing the two looks. Now, it looks like a collaboration between Don and Gucci may be happening.

The luxury brand posted a pic of their design and credited Dapper Dan as the inspiration behind it calling it, in part, a “homage to Dapper Dan.”

Following this up, the New York Times profiled the man (whose real name is Daniel Day). He confirmed that the two sides were at least talking about a collaboration. “We’re at the table,” he told the newspaper.

Dan also detailed his early beginnings and why he got into fashion. He said it was a do-it-yourself kind of situation.

“My mom bought me a nice pair of split-toe loafers with a tassel,” he said. “This kid from this snobbish family that lived in the brownstone next door to us began to tease me. He said, ‘Lily Day must’ve hit the number, because you got new shoes.’ I got so mad at that kid, because he was right. Every time my mom hit the number, she bought me and my siblings new shoes. But after those experiences, I started to do for myself. I was going through the window.”

Read the full New York Times piece here.