See the Black Bob Amber Rose Ditched Her Shaved Head For

Amber Rose is known for many things, but her bleached blonde buzz cut is at the top of the list. The model, advocate and mommy has rocked the short hair for as long as we can remember, but this weekend she was spotted out with a new 'do (perhaps to disguise herself from all the heat she's catching from her comments about women from Philly).

(Photo: Splash News)















Amber ditched her usual style for a black bob to match her all-black outfit. This isn't the only time we've seen Ambz with new hair, though. Every once in a while she does the occasional switch up, like this "long hair, don't care" wig action.

❤️ hair by @kellonderyck A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 3, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

What do you think of her new hair? Should she keep the longer look or stick to her classic platinum cut?

Written by Omneya Aboushanab