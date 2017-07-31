See the $19 Tee That Frank Ocean Wore Onstage at Panorama

Are we obsessed with everything Frank Ocean touches? Yes! So when he wore this shirt on stage at New York City's Panorama Music Festival over the weekend, of course everyone in America now wants it!

A post shared by How Bold Will You Be? (@greenboxshop_) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

The shirt has become very popular and before it’s mass produced by some Instagram copy cat, let us provide you the official deets!

The text on the shirt reads, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?” Deep! The price tag for this iconic statement tee is $18.99 and sold by Green Box Shop. The Afro-Latina owned shop designs apparel with empowering slogans that start progressive conversations. As of today, the shirt is not available for sale on the site, but we'll be waiting for a re-stock!