Misty Copeland Is a Model Now! See Her First Campaign for Estee Lauder

Misty Copeland's face has a new job. As the first African-American principal dancer to ever lead the American Ballet Theatre, she's no stranger to shattering glass ceilings. With her newest gig, however, she transcends the dance world by representing Estee Lauder as the new face of its Modern Muse fragrance. You may recall that Kendall Jenner formerly fronted the Modern Muse campaign — could it be possible that her No Good, Very Bad Year of PR is finally causing her to lose jobs?
Misty is the perfect choice for this job. She's resilient, strong, inspiring, boundary-breaking and happens to be totally gorgeous — a Modern Muse if we've ever seen one! In her digital short for the brand, she appears to be teaching young ballerinas, and we're grateful to see diversity represented among them and consequently #BlackGirlMagic. It's also kind of refreshing to see a face other than the 20 or so Insta models/influencers that brands so often cling to, so props to Estee Lauder for pivoting from its previous strategy.
Congratulations, Ms. Misty Copeland! Your newest gig is totally en pointe. ;-)
(Photo: Monica Schipper//FilmMagic)
