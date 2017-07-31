Study Shows You May Be Your White Friend's ONLY Black Friend

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
In the year 2017, looks like you may be the “Black Friend” after all…
In an article from the Washington Post that recently resurfaced, it was actually revealed that white Americans have far less Black American friends than we may think.
According to Robert Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute, who crunched all the numbers, it turns out that the average white American tends to have way more white friends than non-white friends.
To put it into hypothetical numbers, out of 100 friends:
Need a visual? Check out the Washington Post’s graphic.
Want to know how the PRRI got their numbers?
In brief, while conducting their American Values Survey, participants of different ethnicities were all asked to reveal seven people who they regularly speak to about important matters. They were then asked to give more details about these people, including relationship to person, person’s gender, religion and race. Using this information, the PRRI was able to use the numbers to breakdown the typical racial friend networks of the average Black, white and Hispanic.
Some explanations the Washington Post offered as to why white Americans are less likely to have Black American friends were due to:
Such an interesting study as it shows that, when it comes down to friendships and interactions, whether conscious or not, we are all more likely to be drawn to what looks like us. Makes you think — does your social media reflect your race?
(Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images)
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS