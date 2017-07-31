This Insta-Brand Is Blac Chyna's Favorite to Shop

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
Blac Chyna has not only changed her hair color over the weekend, she was also spotted in LA wearing “Drop” ($250), a seriously bold polka-dot jumpsuit by Dare to Be Vintage.
Think you seen this Insta-Brand's name before? You have! Last week, the mother of two was photographed yoga posing in a custom-made Dare to Be Vintage two-piece.
We instantly peeped a pattern!
Looks to us like the 29-year-old really has taken an interest in the popular Insta-brand and we don’t hate her shopping choices. Take note of her fashion selections from Dare to Be Vintage:
We see you, Blac Chyna! What are your thoughts about her new 'fits?
(Photo: All Access Photo/Splash News)
