This Insta-Brand Is Blac Chyna's Favorite to Shop

Blac Chyna has not only changed her hair color over the weekend, she was also spotted in LA wearing “Drop” ($250), a seriously bold polka-dot jumpsuit by Dare to Be Vintage.

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

Think you seen this Insta-Brand's name before? You have! Last week, the mother of two was photographed yoga posing in a custom-made Dare to Be Vintage two-piece.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

We instantly peeped a pattern! Looks to us like the 29-year-old really has taken an interest in the popular Insta-brand and we don’t hate her shopping choices. Take note of her fashion selections from Dare to Be Vintage:

We see you, Blac Chyna! What are your thoughts about her new 'fits?

Written by Tweety Elitou