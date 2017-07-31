This Insta-Brand Is Blac Chyna's Favorite to Shop

Blac Chyna has not only changed her hair color over the weekend, she was also spotted in LA wearing “Drop” ($250), a seriously bold polka-dot jumpsuit by Dare to Be Vintage.

Think you seen this Insta-Brand's name before? You have! Last week, the mother of two was photographed yoga posing in a custom-made Dare to Be Vintage two-piece.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

We instantly peeped a pattern!

Looks to us like the 29-year-old really has taken an interest in the popular Insta-brand and we don’t hate her shopping choices. Take note of her fashion selections from Dare to Be Vintage

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

#golden

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

#BlacChyna hits the red carpet in custom #ShaneJustin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🖤🖤 Makeup: @jolisarena

A post shared by Shane Justin 💎 (@daretobevintage) on

We see you, Blac Chyna! What are your thoughts about her new 'fits? 

