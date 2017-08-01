See Why Amber Rose Is Considering Going Under the Knife

Amber Rose is considering going under the knife, but it's not what you think. Unless you thought it was a breast reduction, in which case you'd be right! It would seem that Am's tatas are taking their toll on her. She took to her favorite platform, Instagram, to crowdsource advice, writing the following: "I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year. My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences."

The internet didn't need to be asked twice to oblige. A barrage of comments that ran the gamut started piling up, with many men making comments to the effect of how she shouldn't augment her breasts due to their personal opinions on her body. Thanks for your input, dummies, but that was not the question at hand! Breast reductions, as Amber has illustrated, have little to do with aesthetics and more to do with increased quality of life. That people think she should be weighed down, literally and figuratively, and forego a procedure because the male gaze appreciates the current state of her human flesh vessel is just absurd. However, the women who chimed in in the comments section offered personal experiences, nuanced perspectives and legitimate constructive answers to her queries.

For Am, less might be more. We'll continue to keep you updated on Amber's decision, if and when she chooses to share it.