See the Seriously Flawless Beyoncé-Themed Baby Shower Coworkers Threw for an Expecting Mom

We’ve heard of out-of-the-box baby showers, but a group of coworkers in the marketing department of Humanscale did the most for their fellow colleague Katie — they gave her a surprise “Bey-Bey” shower!

“It was a group effort,” Riley Andreu, a colleague who helped plan the shower, told Huffington Post. “Katie is a huge Beyoncé fan and is pregnant with twins, so when it came time to plan her baby shower the theme just clicked.”