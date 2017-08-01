See the Seriously Flawless Beyoncé-Themed Baby Shower Coworkers Threw for an Expecting Mom

See the Seriously Flawless Beyoncé-Themed Baby Shower Coworkers Threw for an Expecting Mom

They even recreated Bey’s iconic maternity shoot with a photo booth!

Published 3 days ago

We’ve heard of out-of-the-box baby showers, but a group of coworkers in the marketing department of Humanscale did the most for their fellow colleague Katie — they gave her a surprise “Bey-Bey” shower! 

“It was a group effort,” Riley Andreu, a colleague who helped plan the shower, told Huffington Post. “Katie is a huge Beyoncé fan and is pregnant with twins, so when it came time to plan her baby shower the theme just clicked.”

(Photo: Riley Andreu via Twitter)

The event featured Beyoncé-themed signs with Queen B’s most popular lyrics for the photo booth, a beautifully illustrated card by Hayden Williams featuring Bey's iconic maternity shoot and lots of lemonade! The day wouldn’t have been complete without a fun game of “Say My Name,” where they matched celebrities to their children’s name.

(Photo: Riley Andreu via Twitter)

Did Katie love it? Of course. “The shower was a surprise and I think she was definitely shocked,” Andreu shared with the Huffington Post.

And what “Bey-Bey” shower would be complete without the iconic maternity photoshoot? Talk about #slay!

(Photo: Riley Andreu via Twitter)

From the 5.1K retweets and 19K likes on Twitter, everyone seems to agree this was the most flawless baby shower of the summer!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Riley Andreu via Twitter)

