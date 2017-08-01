See the Seriously Flawless Beyoncé-Themed Baby Shower Coworkers Threw for an Expecting Mom

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
We’ve heard of out-of-the-box baby showers, but a group of coworkers in the marketing department of Humanscale did the most for their fellow colleague Katie — they gave her a surprise “Bey-Bey” shower!
“It was a group effort,” Riley Andreu, a colleague who helped plan the shower, told Huffington Post. “Katie is a huge Beyoncé fan and is pregnant with twins, so when it came time to plan her baby shower the theme just clicked.”
The event featured Beyoncé-themed signs with Queen B’s most popular lyrics for the photo booth, a beautifully illustrated card by Hayden Williams featuring Bey's iconic maternity shoot and lots of lemonade! The day wouldn’t have been complete without a fun game of “Say My Name,” where they matched celebrities to their children’s name.
Did Katie love it? Of course. “The shower was a surprise and I think she was definitely shocked,” Andreu shared with the Huffington Post.
And what “Bey-Bey” shower would be complete without the iconic maternity photoshoot? Talk about #slay!
From the 5.1K retweets and 19K likes on Twitter, everyone seems to agree this was the most flawless baby shower of the summer!
(Photo: Riley Andreu via Twitter)
