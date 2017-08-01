See Nicki Minaj's Icy New Look That We're Obsessing Over

See Nicki Minaj's Icy New Look That We're Obsessing Over

Barbie? More like Ice Queen.

Published 2 days ago

For a girl who once rapped, "Princess cut diamonds, on my Disney," you better believe Nicki Minaj loves her some jewelry. Her appreciation for accessories was blindingly clear this weekend when she wore her new diamond holographic Barbie/Pinkprint chain accompanied by — you guessed it — even more diamonds.

Real ni$$az don't zoom in. Click the link in my bio to watch the new video #YouDaBaddest

Why did God make me so little? I love being a Barbie®

Nicki's Ralph Masri Rings (left to right: $4,370, $4,105, $1,288)
Working in a pastel color palette, Nic's weekend outfit vibe was very Pantone's Color(s) of the Year 2016, which we love. Another thing these outfits both had in common? These rings from Ralph Masri, totaling $9,763 (seen above). Paired with her new chain, it made for an icy statement. 

Are you feeling this look?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

