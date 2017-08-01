Nike Gives A$AP Bari the Boot After Alleged Sexual Harassment Allegations

In mid-July, a disturbing video surfaced of Bari allegedly attempting to coerce a woman into performing oral sex. He was identified in part by the Supreme x Louis Vuitton sweater he was wearing in the video, which he had been photographed in days earlier. Soon after, Bari released a statement on Twitter calling the video "misleading" yet saying he was "disappointed in the situation as well as [himself]."

Nike confirmed yesterday that it has severed its relationship with A$AP Bari and his brand, VLONE, following recent sexual harassment allegations against the A$AP Mob affiliate.

Since the video leaked, other A$AP Mob members have commented on the situation. At a Santa Ana, California, show, Playboi Carti said the following: "I don't support none of that rape sh*t, f*ck all that sh*t. That sh*t wack. But at the end of the day, that's my motherf*ckin' brother." After "F*ck Bari!" chants broke out, Carti said, "Nah, ain't no f*ck Bari bro, that's my brother. But the n***a, he did wrong bro."

Last week on Hot 97, A$AP Ferg treaded lightly around the subject. "I know about it. It's a touchy story. It's unfortunate, and I'd rather leave it like that... I feel bad about it, but it's unfortunate," he said.

A$AP Rocky, however, did not mince words regarding the issue. At his Long Beach, California, show, he called Bari a "bitch."

The fallout of the Nike deal appears to be the first official consequence of Bari's alleged actions. VLONE's fate remains to be seen.