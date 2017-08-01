See the Sexy Swimsuits Fantasia Wore While on Vacay With Her Hubby in St. Lucia

Looks like singer-songwriter Fantasia is enjoying the married life as she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with hubby Kendall Taylor in St. Lucia. Looking as beautiful as always, the "Truth Is" singer had a serious glow while enjoying the island life.

While the couple Instagramed beautiful scenery, we couldn’t help but notice how stunning Fantasia looked in her swimsuits!

Check out Fantasia giving body while wearing the Kaori swimsuit ($159.99) from the Sahara collection sold exclusively at B Fyne.