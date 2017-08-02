Khloe Kardashian Will Mentor Young Fashion Designers for NYFW

Khloe Kardashian , our generation's Levi Strauss, will mentor emerging designers for VFILES's group show this New York Fashion Week (NYFW). She joins Dapper Dan , who we already reported would be involved in the show, in prepping VFILES designers for the ninth annual presentation. Presumably, her sister Kim, who has far more fashion experience, was busy.

Kardashian will "help choose and advise winners throughout their Runway journey," according to a press release. Joining her in mentoring will be Good American's other co-founder, Emma Grede. Although Kardashian has no formal design training, we're sure her candor and empathy, as frequently expressed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will nevertheless be instrumental tools in helping mold young minds.

Khloe previously tried her hand at mentoring with her show Revenge Body, which was inspired by her real-life fitness journey and weight struggles. When she was struggling with her body image, she felt excluded from fashion. "[Stylists] actually said, 'I just can't work with you' —because I was too big," she once said. "That always hurt my feelings, of course."

The VFILES group presentation will occur on September 6.