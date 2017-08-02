See Which Mag Put Paris Jackson on the Cover Now

Fashion's new darling Paris Jackson has landed yet another cover — this time, on i-D magazine's fall issue. Shot by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre, Jackson represents Raf Simon's new vision of Calvin Klein for the British publication. The "Acting Up" issue is centered around a new era of film and television, and other covers feature the likes of Mathilde Henning and Selena Forrest.

Jackson has had quite the year. In March, it was revealed she signed to IMG Models, home of literally every celebspawn model. i-D marks the fifth major cover this relative fashion newbie has landed, the others being Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CR Fashion Book and Rolling Stone. Rumors started floating that she'd be the new face of Calvin Klein after she wore the label to the Met Gala in May. Although we have yet to see her front a CK campaign, Paris is representing the brand (again) in this i-D cover, so it looks like this rumor could still ring true.

Could Paris Jackson be the next in-demand model? We have yet to see her grace a catwalk, but with her current momentum, she is certainly on the path to usurping Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. This upcoming New York Fashion Week could be very telling for Jackson's career trajectory.

Paris Jackson could be the fresh face that celebrity-driven fashion so desperately needs. We'll be rooting for her!