See Andre 3000 Starring in an All-New Fashion Campaign

Andre 3000, one of hip-hop’s favorite style icons, has resurfaced on the fashion scene!
Andre is the latest rapper to appear in Tretorn Swedish footwear and outer brand campaign. As expected, the rap star killed the shoot! The sneaker brand tapped into Andre’s unique style as a perfect complement to their fall 2017 collection, which consists of red, navy, black, nude, white and off-white silhouettes. In a recent press statement, Andre says, “Tretorn’’s Nylites are a true classic that have been a staple in my shoe rotation since I was a kid… It’s great to celebrate the brand’s heritage for their 50th anniversary campaign.”
Andre is also starring in a short visual for the brand. In the video, the rap star discusses his love for fashion all while sketching his own designs. Could there be a collab on the horizon?
Absolutely! This winter, Tretorn and the OutKast icon plan to debut a design collaboration. We can’t wait to see the hot concepts Andre plans to bring to the fashion table!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
